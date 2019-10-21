2

MONSTA X are fresh-faced 'boys next door' in latest teaser set for 'Follow: Find You' comeback

The boys of MONSTA X have released another set of teasers!

On October 21 KST, Starship Entertainment released a fourth set of photos teasers featuring the group. Unlike the more sensual concept of the previous set, the 11 images in the new one reflect more of a soft 'boyfriend' concept, complete with fresh-faced visuals and warm autumn fashion.

Meanwhile, MONSTA X's latest mini album 'Follow: Find You' is set for release on October 28 and will feature the title track "Find You."

Check out all 11 teasers below, and stay tuned for more news about this exciting comeback!

MY SWEET SOFT KINGS!! 😭💖

