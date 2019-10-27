4

'Laws of the Jungle' special to air instead of 'Inkigayo'

'Laws of the Jungle' will be airing in 'Inkigayo's usual slot.

'Inkigayo' was canceled today to air the 5th Doosan vs Kiwoom game in the Korea series. However, the Doosan Bears won their 4th game against the Kiwoom Heroes, confirming their win, and also canceling the broadcast of the last game. 


However, since 'Inkigayo' was already canceled and performers cannot be gathered on a last-minute call, SBS has instead decided to air a special 'Laws of the Jungle' episode at 3:30 PM KST today.

