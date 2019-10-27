X1 fans get concerned about Song Hyeong Jun being forced to get veneers

Fans are voicing their concerns about Song Hyeong Jun.

Song Hyeong Jun had crooked teeth during 'Produce X 101', which many fans found cute and adorable. He was in the process of getting them straightened through braces. However, as he grew more popular and more and more likely to become one of the final members, fans noticed he suddenly had straight teeth, meaning he got veneers. The way veneers work is by shaving down the actual tooth and gluing on veneers. (Crayon Pop's Way had explained on her YouTube channel that many idols have situations where their veneers fall off during filming and have to go to the dentist right away.)



Song Hyeong Jun's veneers were brought up again by concerned fans, who pointed out that he was also so young and that veneers could become a problem with a higher probability because he would have them for so much longer than the average person.

A fan even commented, "This just shows that to labels, their idols are just a product...". Others also wrote, "If you get veneers at such a young age, you go through a lot of trouble when you're older," "He's so young, they should've just let him get braces..", and more.