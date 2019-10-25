Kian84 reveals that he will be taking part in a fashion editorial shoot + shocks 'I Live Alone' panelists

Kian84 shocked his fellow panelists on the October 25 broadcast of 'I Live Alone' with the announcement that he'd be taking part in an editorial photoshoot.

Stylist Han Hye Yeon made the announcement that the clueless but lovable cartoonist would be participating in fashion shoot she would be styling that would be taking up 10 pages. The 10 pages will consist of pictures only, and viewers are looking forward to seeing the behind the scenes view of the upcoming shoot.

