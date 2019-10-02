Gong Yoo reveals that he sobbed and called his mom after reading the script for 'Kim Ji Young, Born 1982'

﻿ ﻿

Actor Gong Yoo is making his comeback to the big screen with 'Kim Ji Young, Born 1982'.

In a recent press conference for the drama on September 30th, Gong Yoo revealed that he didn't hesitate after he received the casting offer. He stated that "after reading the scenario, I thought of my family a lot. I cried alone at home after reading it", emphasizing that he's never done so before in the past. He continued, saying "I'm usually a cranky and bad son, but I called my mom afterward to thank her."

'Kim Ji Young, Born 1982' is a melancholy family movie centering around the life and family of Kim Ji Young, a normal woman in her 30's. Gong Yoo will be starring as Jung Dae Hyun, Kim Ji Young's husband, alongside actress Jung Yumi.



The movie is already garnering a lot of buzz and will mark Gong Yoo and Jung Yumi's second collaboration after 'Train To Busan'.