Jessi is returning with a new digital single 'Drip', featuring Jay Park. The popular rapper and singer had her first release under P Nation this past September with 'Who Dat B'. 'Drip' will be the second one under P Nation, and it is said the beat got sicker.

'Drip' is set for release on November 1 at 6 PM KST.

Are you all excited about Jessi and Jay Park's collaboration? Stay tuned for updates!