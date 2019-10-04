OUI Entertainment to take legal action against malicious commenters on behalf of X1's Kim Yo Han, Kim Dong Han & more

OUI Entertainment has announced legal action against malicious commenters.



On October 4, the label stated, "This is an announcement regarding the status of legal action for rumors and malicious comments towards our artists, which we previously announced on March 29. We have checked all of the rumors and malicious comments regarding our artists that were submitted to us by fans, and we have started the legal process of filing criminal complaints along with the law firm Shinwon."



OUI Entertainment continued that no settlement or leniency will be taken, and the label will continue to look into rumors and malicious comments against artists.



The agency is home to Kim Dong Han, X1's Kim Yo Han, Jang Dae Hyun, 1THE9's Yoo Yong Ha and Kim Jun Seo, and actors Seol In Ah and Jo Sung Wook along with trainees Kang Suk Hwa, Hidaka Mahiro, and Wang Jyun Hao.

