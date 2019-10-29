6

1

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 28 minutes ago

HyunA reveals more garden teaser images for 'Flower Shower'

AKP STAFF

HyunA has revealed garden teaser images for her solo comeback single 'Flower Shower'.

After teaser images of HyunA lit up in a dining hall, the singer is teasing more garden concept photos with a hazy appeal. 

As previously reported, HyunA's upcoming new single "Flower Shower" is set for release on November 5 at 6 PM KST with fellow P-Nation artist Dawn (formerly E'Dawn)'s debut single "Money".

  1. HyunA
  2. FLOWER SHOWER
0 408 Share 86% Upvoted
NCT, WayV
NCT's Chinese subunit WayV drop 'Moonwalk' MV
3 hours ago   7   3,811
Eric Nam
Eric Nam reveals 'Love Die Young' album teaser
45 minutes ago   0   302
NCT, WayV
NCT's Chinese subunit WayV drop 'Moonwalk' MV
3 hours ago   7   3,811

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND