HyunA reveals more garden teaser images for 'Flower Shower'

HyunA has revealed garden teaser images for her solo comeback single 'Flower Shower'.



After teaser images of HyunA lit up in a dining hall, the singer is teasing more garden concept photos with a hazy appeal.



As previously reported, HyunA's upcoming new single "Flower Shower" is set for release on November 5 at 6 PM KST with fellow P-Nation artist Dawn (formerly E'Dawn)'s debut single "Money".

