HyunA has revealed garden teaser images for her solo comeback single 'Flower Shower'.
After teaser images of HyunA lit up in a dining hall, the singer is teasing more garden concept photos with a hazy appeal.
As previously reported, HyunA's upcoming new single "Flower Shower" is set for release on November 5 at 6 PM KST with fellow P-Nation artist Dawn (formerly E'Dawn)'s debut single "Money".
6
1
Posted by28 minutes ago
HyunA reveals more garden teaser images for 'Flower Shower'
HyunA has revealed garden teaser images for her solo comeback single 'Flower Shower'.
0 408 Share 86% Upvoted
Log in to comment