Hwa Sa stands against the night ocean in teaser image for 'In Autumn' collab with Woogie

Hwa Sa is standing against the night ocean in the latest teaser image for her upcoming collab with Woogie, "In Autumn".
After their audio teaser clips, Hwa Sa's teaser image gives a better look at the fall concept of the release, and it also reveals Hwa Sa and Woogie both composed and wrote the lyrics for the track alongside Punchnello. As previously reported, AOMG producer Woogie previously worked with Hwa Sa when she collaborated with rapper LOCO for the track "Don't".
Hwa Sa and Woogie's track drops on October 11 KST.
