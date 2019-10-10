16

4

Music Video
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 day ago

Kim Feel reveals touching love story in 'Love 2' MV

AKP STAFF

Kim Feel has revealed a touching love story in his music video for "Love 2".

The MV tells the story of two people who go their separate ways, and one who's unable to let go of the past. "Love 2", written and composed by Kim Feel, is about believing you can move on from love but finding that you can't.

Watch Kim Feel's "Love 2" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.  

  1. Kim Feel
  2. LOVE 2
0 1,328 Share 80% Upvoted
Psy, HyunA
Psy reveals MV spoiler for HyunA's comeback
5 hours ago   10   14,846
Psy, HyunA
Psy reveals MV spoiler for HyunA's comeback
5 hours ago   10   14,846

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND