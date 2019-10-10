Kim Feel reveals touching love story in 'Love 2' MV

Kim Feel has revealed a touching love story in his music video for "Love 2".



The MV tells the story of two people who go their separate ways, and one who's unable to let go of the past. "Love 2", written and composed by Kim Feel, is about believing you can move on from love but finding that you can't.



Watch Kim Feel's "Love 2" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.