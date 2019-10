TWICE are gearing up and suiting up to join the battle of the century!



Upcoming mobile game 'DX: Battle of the New Century' has recently revealed a thrilling CF starring their official endorsement models, TWICE. In the CF, the members narrate, "Same old, predictable. The cold stares of the people watching us. This is our new war, to break down those old perceptions."

Check out the TWICE ladies getting ready for action, above!