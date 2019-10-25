GOT7 looks handsome and dapper in the latest set of teaser images for 'Call My Name'

GOT7 is gearing up for a highly anticipated comeback with their album 'Call My Name'.
The group is definitely ready to show a more mature side of their artistry and look dapper in sophisticated styling choices.
Stay tuned for more updates!
11
1
GOT7 is gearing up for a highly anticipated comeback with their album 'Call My Name'.
The group is definitely ready to show a more mature side of their artistry and look dapper in sophisticated styling choices.
Stay tuned for more updates!
0
Excited. I love all these teasers.
-1
flops.
SHOW ALL COMMENTS
Log in to comment