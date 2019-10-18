(G)I-DLE release a preview of their official light stick

Fans of Cube Entertainment's rookie girl group (G)I-DLE, also known as Neverlands, will soon be able to cheer for the lovely ladies with their official fan light stick!

Pre-orders for (G)I-DLE's official light stick just opened this October 18 at 1 PM KST. According to details for the official light stick below, the product will have three light modes - violet, red, and white. In addition to the upcoming light stick, Neverlands can also pre-order a light stick pouch, custom silicon decorations, as well as custom straps.

For more information, visit here. Do you like the design, Neverlands?