Gaon Chart releases chart rankings for October 20 to October 26

The Gaon Chart is the national chart of South Korea and is intended to be the equivalent of Oricon in Japan and Billboard in the United States.

Check out the chart rankings from October 20 to October 26 below!

< Gaon Chart National Digital Singles Ranking >

1. AKMU - "How can I love the heartbreak, you're the one I love" - 48,089,597 Points

2. Jang Bum Joon - "Your Shampoo Scent In The Flowers" - 39,403,233 Points

3. Song Haye - "Another Love" - 39,295,335 Points

4. Lim Jae Hyun - "I'm A Little Drunk" - 33,277,667 Points

5. Jang Duk Chul - "See You Later" - 30,163,889 Points

6. Paul Kim - "Farewell" - 27,605,564 Points

7. Jeon Sang Keun - "I Still Love You A Lot" - 27,564,331 Points

8. Heize - "Falling Leaves Are Beautiful" - 26,327,125 Points

9. Bolbbalgan4 - "Workahaolic" - 25,813,355 Points

10. Maktub - "To You My Light" - 25,481,817 Points

< Gaon Chart National Physical Albums Ranking >

1. TXT - 'The Dream Chapter _ MAGIC'

2. NU'EST - 'The Table'

3. BTS - 'MAP OF THE SOUL _ PERSONA'

4. DAY6 - 'The Book Of Us _ Entropy'

5. BTS- 'LOVE YOURSELF Answer'

6. ATEEZ - 'TREASURE EP.FIN _ All To Action'

7. AB6IX - '6IXENSE'

8. Super Junior - 'Time_Slip'

9. Lim Hyun Shik - 'RENDEZ-VOUS'

10. NU'EST - 'The Table (Kit)'





< Top 10 songs sung at Karaoke >

1. Lim Jae Hyun - "I'm A Little Drunk"

2. Hwang In Wook - "Phocha"

3. Jang Bum Joon - "Your Shampoo Scent In The Flowers"



4. Jeon Sang Keun - "I Still Love You A Lot"

5. Paul Kim - "Farewell"

6. Song Haye - "Another Love"



7. Monday Kiz - "My Love Has Faded Away"

8. Maktub - "To You My Light"

9. Lim Jae Hyun - "If You Could Practice Love"

10. Song Haye - "Another Love"



Source: Gaon

