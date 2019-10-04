Former B.A.P member Zelo announces the termination of his contract with A Entertainment

Former B.A.P member Zelo has announced the termination of his contract with A Entertainment.

The now solo artist made a short Instagram post stating: "My relationship with A Entertainment is over."

Zelo has previously implied that he didn't have any label support and put out an Instagram story last month, stating that he didn't have an agency.

Junhong's Instagram post



"Everyone ㅜㅜ

I don't have an agency and all alone at the moment!

I think I should let the fans who always love and support the imperfect me know about this!

I hope I could bring you good news soon!!

🙈🙉🙊 ;( ❤ " pic.twitter.com/lPElP3O4v5 — 🍚 (@KathyMyon) September 26, 2019

It seems like the popular artist was facing difficulties while starting his career anew with A Entertainment. We wish Zelo the best and hope he continues to make good art in the face of difficulties.