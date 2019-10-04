26

Former B.A.P member Zelo announces the termination of his contract with A Entertainment

Former B.A.P member Zelo has announced the termination of his contract with A Entertainment.

The now solo artist made a short Instagram post stating: "My relationship with A Entertainment is over." 

Zelo has previously implied that he didn't have any label support and put out an Instagram story last month, stating that he didn't have an agency. 

It seems like the popular artist was facing difficulties while starting his career anew with A Entertainment. We wish Zelo the best and hope he continues to make good art in the face of difficulties. 

borahae
59 minutes ago

I think he could fit very well with AOMG.

3

AceTae
1 hour ago

I hoped they would all join under the same agency but it’s understandable if they want to do things on their own for a while. But he’s still young compared to the others so it would have probably been best to have followed a member like YONGGUK who has his own thing. I hope they’ll be together again one day.

