BTOB's Hyunsik is counting down the days till his solo debut and has released another set of teaser images for his 1st mini-album 'Rendez-Vous'.

The talented idol is definitely stealing hearts with his boyfriend look and gorgeous blue hair. The teaser images have been showing a softer and more sentimental side to the artist that fans are waiting to get to know more.

Are you ready for Hyunsik's solo debut? Stay tuned for more updates.