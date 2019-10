Choreographer Bae Yoon Jung gave fans an update while in Jejudo.

The well known 'Produce 101' trainer made an update post on October 4th, showing off videos and pictures. The captions read: "#Jejudo #mukbang #aewoalhami #BaeYoonJung."

Bae Yoon Jung definitely seems to be relaxing and looks healthy and happy in a patterned maxi dress. She got married on September 26th and is enjoying her time as a newlywed.