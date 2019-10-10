Former B.A.P member Youngjae announces fall comeback with his first teaser image

Former B.A.P member Youngjae will be returning solo soon with his 2nd mini album, 'O,on'.

This will mark Youngjae's first ever comeback since his solo debut earlier this year in April, with the release of his 1st mini album 'Fancy'. In his first comeback teaser photo below, Youngjae sits looking out a set of large windows inside what seems to be an abandoned building, indicating a moody transformation for the fall season.

Youngjae's 2nd mini album 'O,on' is set for release this October 22 at 6 PM KST.