Epik High's Mithra Jin reveals why he fell for wife Kwon Da Hyun

Epik High's Mithra Jin reveals when he fell for his wife Kwon Da Hyun.



On the October 10th episode of Olive's 'Extreme Table', Mithra Jin expressed, "I fell in love with my wife Kwon Da Hyun when I saw her eating a chicken neck. Normally when people order fried chicken, there are no people who eat the chicken neck. I eat the chicken neck at the way end of the meal."

He continued, "But the day we ordered chicken, my wife suddenly grabbed the chicken neck. I saw that, and it made me think, 'She knows how to eat the chicken neck,' and I knew I could spend the rest of my life with her."



However, Kwon Da Hun explained, "I was just being polite. I knew he didn't eat it, so I was eating it for him."