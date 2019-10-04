Actor Tae Hang Ho to tie the knot with his non-celebrity girlfriend today

Actor Tae Hang Ho will be tying the knot with his non-celebrity girlfriend on October 5 at a wedding hall in Seoul!

Tae Hang Ho's fiancé is known as a non-celebrity 6 years younger than the actor, and the couple will be getting married after approximately 3 years of dating. Back in June, Tae Hang Ho announced via Yoo Jae Suk's 'Relay Cam' that he was preparing for his wedding, and Yoo Jae Suk and Jo Se Ho visited the actor's suit fitting to congratulate him.

Meanwhile, Tae Hang Ho debuted as a theatrical actor in 2009 with 'Hamlet'. He's appeared in productions such as 'It's Okay, It's Love', 'Moonlight Drawn by Clouds', 'Missing 9', and more.





Congratulations to the couple!