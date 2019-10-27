2

Actor Jin Tae Hyun and Actress Park Si Eun decide to adopt their child

Actor Jin Tae Hyun and Actress Park Si Eun couple decided to adopt their child. The couple met through 'Pure Pumpkin Flower' and got married in 2015 after dating for 5 years. Below is the full transcript from Jin Tae Hyun's Instagram. 


August of 2015, when we headed to Jeju Island for our honeymoon, we met our child Se Yeon for the first time. We still remember her feeding little kids at the orphanage. She was in high school and we became her aunt and uncle since then.  

She was the first niece to be invited to our house, and we spent time every summer and winter in Jeju Island. We were together when she was applying for college and when she moved to Seoul for her college. We were family like that. 


Now, our niece is facing so many things in her life that has to be done on her own. She has to transfer, graduate, get a job and meet someone precious to marry and start a family of her own.


So we have decided we are going to be her real parents, not just as her aunt and uncle. Parents are needed when you are young, but our Se Yeon never had parents in her life other than those who work at the orphanage. From now on we are going to be her parents. After all, one needs a family in every stage of life. 


We might hit bumps down the road, but that is natural and expected as a family so we are going to stay together no matter what. We are not afraid as long as we are together, loving each other. Please support us as we are open to accepting other kids to be our family, including one that resembles my wife. 


After a long discussion with Se Yeon, we have decided to let you know first so I'm posting this on my Instagram.  

Park Si Eun and Jin Tae Hyun now have a college daughter. We will do our best. Thank you.  

2015년 8월 저희 부부가 결혼하고 신혼여행으로 찾아간 제주도 천사의집 보육원에서 처음 만난 아이 우리세연이 아직도 기억나는건 줄을 길게 늘어선 코흘리는 막내들에게 전복을 숟가락으로 파주던 모습 고등학교때 처음만나 지금까지 함께 이모 삼촌으로 지내왔습니다 조카들중에 처음 저희집에 초대된 조카아이였고 방학때마다 제주도에서 함께 시간을 보냈고 대학 입시때도 함께 학교 시험을 보러 다녔고 대학에 합격해 서울에 올라와서도 늘 함께 했으며 저희집에서 같이 지내기도 했습니다 그렇게 지금까지 우린 이미 가족이었습니다 이제 저희 조카는 편입도 해야하고 졸업하고 취직도 해야하고 사랑하는 사람만나 결혼도 해야하는데 가정을 꾸리기 전까지 앞으로 혼자서 해야할 일들이 너무 많습니다 그리하여 저희 부부는 이제 세연이에게 이모 삼촌을 멈추고 진짜 엄마 아빠가 되어주기로 했습니다 유아때도 10대때도 부모가 필요하지만 우리 세연이에게는 안타깝게도 훌륭한 보육원 선생님들말고는 부모와 함께 살아봤던 시간이 없습니다 이제 20대부터는 함께 걸어갈 엄마 아빠가 되어주려고 합니다 가족은 10대 20대 30대 죽을때까지 필요한 그런 존재니까요 ^^ 입양은 오래전부터 우리 부부가 노력하고 생각해왔던 것이고 소외된 이웃을 도와야한다고 저희가 믿는 하나님에게 배워왔던거라 어려운 일이 아니었습니다 앞으로 현실적인 문제들이 있겠지만 그마저 다 함께 경험하는것이 가족이니 어려움이 있어도 함께 하기로 했습니다 무엇보다 저희 부부가 서로 사랑하니 두려움도 어려움도 없습니다 앞으로 저희 많이 응원해 주세요 와이프 닮은 아가도 낳아야하고 또 다른 아이들도 함께 가족이 되어가야 하니까요 세연이와 오랜 고민끝에 우리가 가족됨을 먼저 알리기로 결정하여 지인및 팬분들에게 이렇게 sns로 먼저 알리게 되었습니다 박시은 진태현 부부는 이제 대한민국 배우이자 대학생 첫째딸이 있는 대한민국 부모입니다 열심히 살게요 감사합니다 #입양 #가족 #엄마 #아빠 #딸 #진짜가족

