Actor Jin Tae Hyun and Actress Park Si Eun decide to adopt their child





Actor Jin Tae Hyun and Actress Park Si Eun couple decided to adopt their child. The couple met through 'Pure Pumpkin Flower' and got married in 2015 after dating for 5 years. Below is the full transcript from Jin Tae Hyun's Instagram.







August of 2015, when we headed to Jeju Island for our honeymoon, we met our child Se Yeon for the first time. We still remember her feeding little kids at the orphanage. She was in high school and we became her aunt and uncle since then.

She was the first niece to be invited to our house, and we spent time every summer and winter in Jeju Island. We were together when she was applying for college and when she moved to Seoul for her college. We were family like that.





Now, our niece is facing so many things in her life that has to be done on her own. She has to transfer, graduate, get a job and meet someone precious to marry and start a family of her own.





So we have decided we are going to be her real parents, not just as her aunt and uncle. Parents are needed when you are young, but our Se Yeon never had parents in her life other than those who work at the orphanage. From now on we are going to be her parents. After all, one needs a family in every stage of life.





We might hit bumps down the road, but that is natural and expected as a family so we are going to stay together no matter what. We are not afraid as long as we are together, loving each other. Please support us as we are open to accepting other kids to be our family, including one that resembles my wife.





After a long discussion with Se Yeon, we have decided to let you know first so I'm posting this on my Instagram.

Park Si Eun and Jin Tae Hyun now have a college daughter. We will do our best. Thank you.