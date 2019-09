Zico is gearing up to release his 1st EP titled 'THINKING Part. 1' and has released a cinematic MV teaser for his song 'Human'.

The ambiguous teaser doesn't give fans a preview of the song, but it does show some very cinematic shots of Zico walking through a dark hallway before ending at a circle of cars, which then light on fire.

What do you think the meaning of the teaser is? Stay tuned for more updates.