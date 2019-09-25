Zico reveals half of track list for upcoming album 'Thinking'

Zico has revealed the first half of the track list for his upcoming album 'Thinking'.
Zico's title tracks are "Daredevil", featuring JVCKI Wai and Yeomdda, and "Person", and Sik-K is featuring in his track "One-Man Show". Fans will have to wait to see what else is on his track list!
As previously reported, 'Thinking' will be a full-length album and the first in a series, and the album drops on September 30 at 6 PM KST.
