Zico reveals half of track list for upcoming album 'Thinking'

AKP STAFF

Zico has revealed the first half of the track list for his upcoming album 'Thinking'.

Zico's title tracks are "Daredevil", featuring JVCKI Wai and Yeomdda, and "Person", and Sik-K is featuring in his track "One-Man Show". Fans will have to wait to see what else is on his track list!

As previously reported, 'Thinking' will be a full-length album and the first in a series, and the album drops on September 30 at 6 PM KST.

 

for people who don't know who's JVCKI Wai she's a female rapper she's taking seriously by the korean hip hop community more than jessi

