Jung Se Woon gives preview of 'Day' album track list

Jung Se Woon has revealed the track list for his upcoming album 'Day'.



The singer-songwriter is returning with a mini album and a natural, fall concept, and fans can now check out the tracks. 'Day' includes title song "Raining Just Like That Day" and "Day & Day", "Lie Lie Lie", "Temperature Difference", and "When You Call My Name", and Jung Se Woon himself participated in writing and composing "Day & Day" and "When You Call My Name".



'Day' drops on October 2 KST. Stay tuned for updates!