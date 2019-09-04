Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

7

5

News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Yulhee suffers from morning sickness + lost 3 kg (~6.6 pounds)

AKP STAFF

Yulhee is suffering from morning sickness during her pregnancy.

On September 4th broadcast of 'Mr. House Husband', Minhwan took his son to FNC's office to give him a drum lesson because Yulhee was suffering from morning sickness. 

Yulhee revealed that her morning sickness was bad to the point where "I'm throwing up every day. I lost 3 kg (~6.6 pounds) since I became pregnant." When Minhwan asked if she wanted to take medicine, she said "The doctor told me to get help in picking up the medicine if it got really bad" as she made an appointment. 



  1. misc.
3 3,739 Share 58% Upvoted

2

nnani1,726 pts 57 minutes ago 0
57 minutes ago

Pregnancy side effects is one major reason why I personally don't ever want to be pregnant :c. Please take care of your health!

Share

0

coco_puffs-130 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

Take care of your health, Yulhee~

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

IZ*ONE
IZ*ONE unit releases 'Love Bubble'
4 hours ago   12   9,064
2NE1, CL
CL possibly hinting at comeback
15 hours ago   8   2,790

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND