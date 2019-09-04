Yulhee suffers from morning sickness + lost 3 kg (~6.6 pounds)

Yulhee is suffering from morning sickness during her pregnancy.

On September 4th broadcast of 'Mr. House Husband', Minhwan took his son to FNC's office to give him a drum lesson because Yulhee was suffering from morning sickness.

Yulhee revealed that her morning sickness was bad to the point where "I'm throwing up every day. I lost 3 kg (~6.6 pounds) since I became pregnant." When Minhwan asked if she wanted to take medicine, she said "The doctor told me to get help in picking up the medicine if it got really bad" as she made an appointment.





