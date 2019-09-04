H.O.T's concert fails to sell out due to Kangta's scandal



H.O.T has failed to sell out their concert at the Gocheok Sky Dome amidst scandals surrounding the group.

The concert will take place from September 20th to the 22nd. However, at least 1000 to 2000 seats are left unsold for the three days. The last H.O.T concert, which was held last October at the Sky Dome, sold out completely in just 7 minutes, showing the group's drop in popularity.



Many believe that Kangta's cheating scandal is playing a big role, as well as trademark issues with the group's name involving former SM Entertainment CEO Kim Kyung Wook. Many fans are disappointed at Kangta's fall from grace as well as the trademark issue. Kangta will still be participating in the concert despite some fans' wishes. It is unrealistic for him to bow out as he is the main vocal of the group.

