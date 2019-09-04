Sunmi elicits laughter while revealing the savage way she shut down interested suitors

Sunmi is the queen of shutting down unwanted advances!

The popular solo artist elicited laughter when she addressed the rumors of her being a "cheolbyuk" girl on the September 4th broadcast of 'Radio Star'. Cheolbyuk means iron wall and is a slang term for people who don't easily open up to others, which is the perfect definition of Sunmi's way of dealing with her admirers.

She stated that she would straight up say no, and that there were cases in which an admirer kept on trying to get her number from her friends. She stated that she would then either block the person on social media or change her number.

Check out the video below!