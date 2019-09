It looks like SuperM has their leader!

Taemin held an Instagram Live broadcast with the SuperM members where they all chose Baekhyun to be the leader of the group.

taemin said his baekhyun hyung takes care of them really well so he thinks that baekhyun should be the leader of superm to which baekhyun replied “leader.. it’s not bad~”



baekhyun is voted to be superm’s leader 🥰#SuperBAEKHYUN

pic.twitter.com/0C2w9n3T11 — best 백현 pics (@bestofbyunbaek) September 11, 2019

Taemin elicited laughter from fans when he was spotted immediately declining to be the leader when someone suggested it.

taemin didn’t even let baekhyun breathe sksksks my lungs he went NO pic.twitter.com/bg0qp6FXrF — rev (@jinkisjongg) September 11, 2019

Check out the full V Live broadcast out below.