6

1

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Super Junior's Shindong, Heechul, and Yesung release trendy individual photos for 'Super Clap'

AKP STAFF

Super Junior's Shindong, Heechul, and Yesung have transformed into totally unique, trendy fashionistas in their individual teasers for "Super Clap"!

Continuing the stylish Newtro concept from Donghae, Eunhyuk, and Siwon's individual teaser photos from yesterday, Shindong, Heechul, and Yesung pull off very different styles like colorful patterns, neon lights, and more. 

Meanwhile, Super Junior will be returning this October 14 at 6 PM KST with their 9th full album 'Time Slip', including their title track "Super Clap". Just before their comeback, Super Junior also plan to launch their world tour 'Super Show 8' in Seoul from October 12-13 at the KSPO Dome.


Stay tuned for tomorrow's members Leeteuk, Ryeowook, and Kyuhyun!

  1. Super Junior
  2. Shindong
  3. Heechul
  4. Yesung
1 1,245 Share 86% Upvoted

0

AyaniELF75 pts 21 minutes ago 0
21 minutes ago

These are some great photos!

Share
misc.
Funny K-Pop gifs to brighten your day
4 hours ago   1   5,832
ITZY
ITZY's 'ICY' is hot with 90 million views
2 days ago   4   2,187

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND