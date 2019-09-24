Super Junior's Shindong, Heechul, and Yesung release trendy individual photos for 'Super Clap'

Super Junior's Shindong, Heechul, and Yesung have transformed into totally unique, trendy fashionistas in their individual teasers for "Super Clap"!

Continuing the stylish Newtro concept from Donghae, Eunhyuk, and Siwon's individual teaser photos from yesterday, Shindong, Heechul, and Yesung pull off very different styles like colorful patterns, neon lights, and more.

Meanwhile, Super Junior will be returning this October 14 at 6 PM KST with their 9th full album 'Time Slip', including their title track "Super Clap". Just before their comeback, Super Junior also plan to launch their world tour 'Super Show 8' in Seoul from October 12-13 at the KSPO Dome.





Stay tuned for tomorrow's members Leeteuk, Ryeowook, and Kyuhyun!



