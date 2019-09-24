1

0

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 27 minutes ago

NCT 127 join lineup for 'Pepsi Jingle Bash' & 'Poptopia' this December

AKP STAFF

The boys of NCT 127 will be stateside this December to perform at 'Poptopia' presented by '99.7 NOW' in San Jose, California, and 'Pepsi Jingle Bash' presented by 'B96 Chicago' in Rosemont, Illinois!

NCT 127 was recently announced for both upcoming holiday music festivals alongside acts like Katy Perry, Camila Cabello, Halsey, Lizzo, as well as K-Pop's very own MONSTA X, and more!

Tickets are now on sale for the 'Pepsi Jingle Bash' via Ticketmaster, with the show taking place this December 7 at the Allstate Arena. Tickets for 'Poptopia' go on sale this September 28 at 10 AM PST, with the show taking place on December 5 at the SAP Center. 


Find more information for NCT 127's holiday music festival debut appearances, below!

  1. MONSTA X
  2. NCT 127
2 529 Share 100% Upvoted

0

dru4sf9460 pts 17 minutes ago 0
17 minutes ago

omg its happening but im too poor

someone shoot me

Share

0

AyaniELF75 pts 20 minutes ago 0
20 minutes ago

Darn none of them near me :((((

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

misc.
Funny K-Pop gifs to brighten your day
4 hours ago   1   5,832
ITZY
ITZY's 'ICY' is hot with 90 million views
2 days ago   4   2,187

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND