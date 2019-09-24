NCT 127 join lineup for 'Pepsi Jingle Bash' & 'Poptopia' this December

The boys of NCT 127 will be stateside this December to perform at 'Poptopia' presented by '99.7 NOW' in San Jose, California, and 'Pepsi Jingle Bash' presented by 'B96 Chicago' in Rosemont, Illinois!

NCT 127 was recently announced for both upcoming holiday music festivals alongside acts like Katy Perry, Camila Cabello, Halsey, Lizzo, as well as K-Pop's very own MONSTA X, and more!

Tickets are now on sale for the 'Pepsi Jingle Bash' via Ticketmaster, with the show taking place this December 7 at the Allstate Arena. Tickets for 'Poptopia' go on sale this September 28 at 10 AM PST, with the show taking place on December 5 at the SAP Center.





Find more information for NCT 127's holiday music festival debut appearances, below!