KBS 2TV will be reviving their Friday-Saturday drama.

The first one to kick off the new time slot will be the taekwondo drama 'Narae', which will start in March 2020. The drama features U-KISS' Jun as the main character and is a comic action drama. It is directed by Shim Jae Hyun and Park Jung Hoon, and written by Choi Hyun Ok.

Will you be watching the drama?