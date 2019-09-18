3

Sulli cowers in fear after alleged fans approach her during Instagram live

AKP STAFF

Sulli expressed fear after alleged fans approached her during her Instagram live.

In the early morning on September 17, Sulli and her friend visited a bar, where they held an Instagram live broadcast. One man approached the table, saying, "I'm a fan. I'm not going to do something that could be misunderstood. I'm a fan. I admire you," and he walked away. The former f(x) member then expressed, "I was scared. I don't go out often," and her friend agreed, "We're really close and hang out often, but we always hung out at Jinri's home. This is the first time this year we're meeting outside." 

Sulli continued to look nervous, and then she suddenly cowered in fear. A man approached once again, and after seeing how afraid Sulli appeared, he expressed, "Oh, Sulli. Can I tell you this one thing?" After seeing Sulli and the camera, he said, "I see. I'll leave." 

Her friend then suggested they turn off the Instagram live and abruptly said goodbye to Sulli's fans.

LuluM213 pts 16 minutes ago 0
16 minutes ago

I could never handle being a celeb, even if fans don't have any I'll intentions I would still be really creeped out by a literal stranger knowing my name and feeling comfortable enough to approach me in a public setting like that.

