Posted by KayRosa AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

JTBC prepares to launch 3rd season of 'Sugarman' this year

JTBC has announced that 'Sugarman 3' may be here real soon!

After the tremendous success of 'Sugarman 2', the program organizers may launch the show's 3rd season by the end of this year. On September 18, JTBC revealed that Yoo Jae Suk and Yoo Hee Yeol, the original 'Two Yoo Combination' from previous seasons, has been confirmed as MCs once again.

'Sugarman' is a music variety program that brings back popular singers from another era with modernized cover stages by junior singers. 

Currently, the program is in search of singers to be cast for the new season. 

As_if102 pts 8 minutes ago 0
8 minutes ago

I'm hoping/ betting that Jaesuk brings in Heize for season 3. He kept asking her to do more variety in "How do you play". Her company would tell her... 'if Yoo Jaesuk invites you to his programs - go!!!!'

(love Heize - great voice, vocals, rap;, and she's sweet, charismatic, gorgeous... full package!)

jklee98991 pts 32 minutes ago 0
32 minutes ago

yay! so happy and excited!!

