JTBC prepares to launch 3rd season of 'Sugarman' this year

JTBC has announced that 'Sugarman 3' may be here real soon!

After the tremendous success of 'Sugarman 2', the program organizers may launch the show's 3rd season by the end of this year. On September 18, JTBC revealed that Yoo Jae Suk and Yoo Hee Yeol, the original 'Two Yoo Combination' from previous seasons, has been confirmed as MCs once again.

'Sugarman' is a music variety program that brings back popular singers from another era with modernized cover stages by junior singers.





Currently, the program is in search of singers to be cast for the new season.

