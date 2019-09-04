Actress Shin Ye Eun cast opposite Kim Myung Soo in KBS2 fantasy romance drama 'Come Here'

Actress Shin Ye Eun has joined the cast of KBS2's upcoming fantasy romance drama, 'Come Here' (literal translation)!

Previously, former INFINITE member/actor Kim Myung Soo (L) joined the production early on as the male lead Hong Jo. Shin Ye Eun has been cast as the drama's female lead Kim Sol Ah opposite Kim Myung Soo, taking on the role of a woman in her mid-twenties with a very energetic and puppy-like personality.

Meanwhile, 'Come Here', based off of a popular webtoon series of the same name, tells the story of a cat named Hong Jo who can transform into the image of a human male. He befriends a puppy-like woman named Kim Sol Ah. The drama is expected to premiere in March of 2020.