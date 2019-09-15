2

Posted by KayRosa

Solbi visits art museums and enjoys the single life in Paris

Singer Solbi has made netizens laugh with her Instagram updates.

On September 11, Solbi embarked on a solo trip to Paris and uploaded photos taken in the streets and at world famous art museums. Looking casual and chic, Solbi wore her hair electric red and posed freely indoors and outdoors. 

In her latest post, Solbi showed off some animated moves in front of The Louvre, next to a couple most likely taking their wedding photos. 

With the photos, she wrote as the caption: "What is marriage LOL Is it something to eat? #I'mJustGonnaGoMyWay". Her female friends, who are also public figures, commented on the post with laughter and hearts. 

Would you rather go to Paris alone like Solbi or with someone special?

파리 출국 #NuitBlancheParis

#봉쥬르

Violetta123555 pts 2 minutes ago 0
Well she's clearly not completely alone because someone's taking the photos for her.

