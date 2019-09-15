Seventeen members hold ceremony to wear new identical rings

Seventeen members held a casual ceremony to wear their brand new rings.

As a group, this Pledis Entertainment boy group members always wore a silver pinky ring to represent their binding friendship since debut. Gifted to them by the agency, these same rings have been worn by the members for four years, up until this moment where they were given new ones!

In the video, the members take turns putting the new ring onto the finger of another member, while giving him a meaningful, verbal message. Like a chain, the ceremony began with Dino and ended with Vernon.

Check out the old video below to compare how much the boys have evolved, since the pre-debut days when they given the rings for the first time.