Fin.K.L's Sung Yuri laughs at her own old photos sent by Ock Joo Hyun

Fin.K.L's Sung Yuri had a blast sharing old photos of herself.

Whether it has been screen-captured or taken with her phone, fellow member Ock Joo Hyun sent Sung Yuri a set of images from their bygone days that apparently looked "so lovely" to her. Not wishing to keep these photos in the dark, Sung Yuri took to Instagram and shared them with her fans, along with the caption:

"Ock unnie sent me these photos saying that they are so lovely. It's true that they are lovely, yes? Why does my mouth become a square every time I smile?"

Below the post, another Fin.K.L member Lee Jin lovingly commented, "Yes, it's true that you are lovely."

Have you wanted all the episodes of Fin.K.L's variety program 'Camping Club'?