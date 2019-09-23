Shindong celebrates a full health recovery + fans send him merchandise for his birthday

Shindong took a memory shot of him with his birthday presents from fans.

The Super Junior member uploaded the adorable picture to his Instagram on September 23rd with the caption: "#it'snotmybirthdayyet #mybirthdayisonSeptember28th #alreadymybirthday #thankyou #ireceivedthegiftswell #memoryshot"

Shindong is seen showing off his adorable birthday presents, including those that have adorable pigs on them. Fans were happy to see him healthy and smiling.



Shindong has been taking time off since August to take care of his health and will be joining Super Junior as they make their comeback in October.

