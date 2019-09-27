Jung Se Woon reveals cinematic teaser for mini album 'Day'

1

Jung Se Woon has revealed a cinematic teaser video for his mini album 'Day'.

The '24/7 Film' teaser follows the singer-songwriter throughout a day, and each moment is beautifully captured until he ends the day with a firefly. As previously reported, 'Day' includes title song "Raining Just Like That Day" and "Day & Day", "Lie Lie Lie", "Temperature Difference", and "When You Call My Name", and Jung Se Woon himself participated in writing and composing "Day & Day" and "When You Call My Name".

'Day' drops on October 2 KST. Stay tuned for updates!

