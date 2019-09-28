'Running Man' to reveal behind-the-scenes moments from their recent fan meeting

On the next episode of 'Running Man,' the producers will reveal the unforgettable behind-the-scenes moments from their recent fan meeting.

Last week, the program aired the large-scale fan meeting, in which the cast members spent a memorable time together dancing on stage and interacting with the audiences. Following the group dance performance, Song Ji Hyo suddenly broke into tears, bringing an unexpected emotional side to the show.

This week, the program will reveal in detail what exactly had made Song Ji Hyo cry, and how Lee Kwang Soo practically stopped her sob by whispering something in her ears.

What could he have possibly told Song Ji Hyo? To find out more, tune into the episode today on September 29 at 5 PM KST!