8

0

News
Posted by KayRosa AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

'Running Man' to reveal behind-the-scenes moments from their recent fan meeting

AKP STAFF

On the next episode of 'Running Man,' the producers will reveal the unforgettable behind-the-scenes moments from their recent fan meeting. 

Last week, the program aired the large-scale fan meeting, in which the cast members spent a memorable time together dancing on stage and interacting with the audiences. Following the group dance performance, Song Ji Hyo suddenly broke into tears, bringing an unexpected emotional side to the show.

This week, the program will reveal in detail what exactly had made Song Ji Hyo cry, and how Lee Kwang Soo practically stopped her sob by whispering something in her ears. 

What could he have possibly told Song Ji Hyo? To find out more, tune into the episode today on September 29 at 5 PM KST!

  1. Lee Kwang Soo
  2. Song Ji Hyo
  3. RUNNING MAN
1 3,741 Share 100% Upvoted

0

yeahkpop16992 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

Kwangsoo was so sweet to his noona during that moment. He hid her (blocked the audiences view of her with his body) when she started crying on stage.

Share
2NE1, Dara
Dara stuns her fans with her new look
59 minutes ago   4   5,553
2NE1, Dara
Dara stuns her fans with her new look
59 minutes ago   4   5,553
Minty returns with 'Arcadia' MV
2 hours ago   0   473
2NE1, Dara
Dara stuns her fans with her new look
59 minutes ago   4   5,553
TWICE
[MV and Album Review] TWICE – 'Feel Special'
23 hours ago   3   5,751

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND