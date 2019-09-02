Paul Kim, Gummy, and Crush top Instiz chart for the first week of September 2019

The Instiz chart combines the overwhelming variety of charts that South Korea uses to rank music sales, and it's also what fans use to determine whether their favorite artist has achieved an "All-Kill."





Check out the chart rankings for the first week of September (August 26 - September 1) below!



Instiz Chart Singles Ranking





1. Paul Kim - "Farewell" - 29,349 Points









2. Gummy - "Remember Me" - 21,139 Points









3. Crush - "NAPPA" - 15,866 Points









4. Punch - "Done For Me" - 13,798 Points









5. Sunmi - "Lalalay" - 13,026 Points









6. Taeyeon - "All About You" - 12,989 Points









7. Maktub - "To You My Light" - 10,955 Points









8. Jang Bum Joon - "Your Shampoo Scent In The Flowers" - 9,083 Points









9. Ben - "Can You Hear My Voice" - 8,864 Points









10. Song Haye - "Your Regards" - 8,227 Points



Source: Instiz iCHART

