X1 tops Hanteo's weekly chart and leaps its way to a new record with 'Emergency: Quantum Leap'



Aside from the controversy surrounding the group, X1 tops the Hanteo's weekly chart with record-breaking sales of 461,556 copies during the week of August 26 to September 1.



The group also set a record as the best selling debut album and 7th best selling album in its first week of the release on Hanteo with cumulative sales of more than 524,000 copies, on September 2. 'Emergency: Quantum Leap' was released on August 27 and it sold whopping 268,008 copies just on the day of the release.

Congratulations to X1!

