ONF blind with their upgraded charisma in 'Go Live' group teaser image

The boys of ONF are returning with a more mature image than ever for their first comeback as 6-members!

In their first group teaser image for their upcoming 4th mini album 'Go Live', the ONF boys take on rebellious styles as they glare into the camera, well-prepared to blow fans away with their upgraded sound. This will mark ONF's first ever comeback since former maknae Laun's departure from the group.

Stay tuned for even more teaser images leading up to ONF's comeback with "Why", coming up on October 7!

