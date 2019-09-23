Jellyfish Entertainment confirms VIXX's Hyuk underwent surgery for a retinal detachment, recovering normally

According to Jellyfish Entertainment on Septmber 24, VIXX member Hyuk is currently recovering after undergoing emergency surgery for a retinal detachment.

The label told media outlets, "Toward the end of August, Hyuk experienced discomfort in his eyes and visited the hospital to receive an examination. He was diagnosed with retinal detachment. Surgery was inevitable at the time, so he cancelled all of his immediate schedules and underwent surgery. He is currently resting after undergoing the surgery, and we plan on maintaining communication with the artist so that he can focus on his recovery as his primary goal while carrying out minimal schedules."

The label wrapped up with, "As Hyuk is currently recovering normally without any issues, Hyuk will be participating in stages during VIXX's upcoming concerts scheduled for September 28-29 to the best of his abilities after fully discussing the matter with his doctor."

Back on September 23, Hyuk worried fans by attending a finale party for his drama 'The Great Show' wearing an eye patch. Get well soon, Hyuk!

