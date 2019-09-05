Oh Yeon Seo reported to be having a hard time after being accused of having an affair by Goo Hye Sun + Ahn Jae Hyun personally apologized to her on 'People With Flaws' set

It has been reported that Oh Yeon Seo is experiencing an incredibly hard time after being dragged into affair rumors with actor Ahn Jae Hyun.

The actress's agency has threatened legal action after Goo Hye Sun publicly accused Ahn Jae Hyun of having an affair with his co-star on 'People With Flaws'.

Insiders have stated that the actress has been under heavy stress and feels incredibly wrong after seeing the comments and headlines. It has also been reported that Ahn Jae Hyun has personally apologized to the actress as well.