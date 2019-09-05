Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

27

12

News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Oh Yeon Seo reported to be having a hard time after being accused of having an affair by Goo Hye Sun + Ahn Jae Hyun personally apologized to her on 'People With Flaws' set

AKP STAFF

It has been reported that Oh Yeon Seo is experiencing an incredibly hard time after being dragged into affair rumors with actor Ahn Jae Hyun.

The actress's agency has threatened legal action after Goo Hye Sun publicly accused Ahn Jae Hyun of having an affair with his co-star on 'People With Flaws'

Insiders have stated that the actress has been under heavy stress and feels incredibly wrong after seeing the comments and headlines. It has also been reported that Ahn Jae Hyun has personally apologized to the actress as well. 

  1. Ahn Jae Hyun
  2. Goo Hye Sun
  3. Oh Yeon Seo
21 7,436 Share 69% Upvoted

16

trogdorthe8th4,912 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

I seriously feel for this guy. He's been through so much, and now he's having to do all the apologizing for things that Goo Hye Sun has done. What's worse is that it seems like although he's handling this with grace, he probably doesn't want to sue her because he's worried he'll get backlash from her blind fans who still support her. He has nothing to apologize for, he didn't do anything inappropriate and he didn't insinuate anything on the part of his coworkers, but because his wife is on a vendetta to destroy him she's willing to ruin anyone with whom he's associated. I hope he reconsiders a lawsuit, he more than deserves it for all she's done.

Share

15

MinSHINee28 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

Her name was trending all over korean sites !! It might be hard for her .. and also the staff and team who are woking a lot will be suffered

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

BTS, V, Jungkook, Jimin, Jin, j-hope, SUGA, RM (Rap Monster)
BTS influencing the music industry?
4 minutes ago   0   33
ONF
ONF reveals another teaser for their comeback
46 minutes ago   1   243

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND