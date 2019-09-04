Goo Hye Sun's legal reps respond to Oh Yeon Seo's legal action for Ahn Jae Hyun affair defamation

Goo Hye Sun's legal representatives have responded to Oh Yeon Seo's legal action against her.



As previously reported, Oh Yeon Seo is taking legal action due to Goo Hye Sun's allegations about her legal husband Ahn Jae Hyun having an affair with a co-star from his upcoming drama 'People with Flaws'. Her label stated, "The claims that Goo Hye Sun recently made via her Instagram including 'An affair with the actress of the drama that [Ahn Jae Hyun] is currently filming' as well as other content are all entirely false."



Goo Hye Sun's legal reps LIWU Law Group told media outlets, "We don't have an official statement regarding Goo Hye Sun. We currently don't have any plans to file a countersuit against Oh Yeon Seo's agency or file a divorce lawsuit against Ahn Jae Hyun."



In related news, Dispatch has revealed private text messages between Goo Hye Sun and Ahn Jae Hyun.

