Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

56

20

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 23 hours ago

Goo Hye Sun's legal reps respond to Oh Yeon Seo's legal action for Ahn Jae Hyun affair defamation

AKP STAFF

Goo Hye Sun's legal representatives have responded to Oh Yeon Seo's legal action against her.

As previously reported, Oh Yeon Seo is taking legal action due to Goo Hye Sun's allegations about her legal husband Ahn Jae Hyun having an affair with a co-star from his upcoming drama 'People with Flaws'. Her label stated, "The claims that Goo Hye Sun recently made via her Instagram including 'An affair with the actress of the drama that [Ahn Jae Hyun] is currently filming' as well as other content are all entirely false."

Goo Hye Sun's legal reps LIWU Law Group told media outlets, "We don't have an official statement regarding Goo Hye Sun. We currently don't have any plans to file a countersuit against Oh Yeon Seo's agency or file a divorce lawsuit against Ahn Jae Hyun."

In related news, Dispatch has revealed private text messages between Goo Hye Sun and Ahn Jae Hyun.

  1. Ahn Jae Hyun
  2. Goo Hye Sun
  3. Oh Yeon Seo
41 80,542 Share 74% Upvoted

29

LittleFoxx1,137 pts 22 hours ago 0
22 hours ago

"We don't have an official statement regarding Goo Hye Sun." - No surprises. It seems like she is doing everything by herself without receiving any legal advices. First, her lawyer needs to stop her from using any social media platform, else, it will be hard for them to represent her. Worse case, they might abandon her later on.

Share

16

lymli_queen65 pts 22 hours ago 8
22 hours ago

of course they can't fight back, ahn jaehyun and oh yeonseo are the victims here

Share

8 more replies

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND