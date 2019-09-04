Taeyeon shares how proud she was of YoonA in 'Exit' during her 'High Cut' pictorial + interview

Girls' Generation's Taeyeon awed with her glowing beauty once again for the latest issue of 'High Cut' magazine, partnering up with 'Givenchy Beauty'!

In her pictorial, Taeyeon tried on various colors of 'Givenchy's signature 'Le Rouge' lipsticks, including deep red, hot pink, coral, etc. In her interview, Taeyeon opened up about Girls' Generation's recent 12th anniversary celebration, saying, "August marks 'Girls' Generation Party' month. There are members' birthdays, and our anniversary, so we start planning for what we should do from the end of July. This time, we got together and ate food that we liked, and gossiped. The members are my friends for life. There are times when I feel worn from work, and we find that we find great comfort in one another during those time."

Next, Taeyeon shared her pride for her fellow members in their respective, solo careers. "I'm so proud and happy seeing the members doing well. I recently watched the movie 'Exit' and saw YoonA running for her life, and I felt a mixture of pity and joy because I knew that she was doing her best like YoonA always does. I'm sure the other members felt the same," the idol remarked fondly.



