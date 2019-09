Former Melody Day member Yeo Eun will be starting off fresh as a solo artist, with the release of her upcoming 1st digital single "The Day We Fought".

On September 5, Yeo Eun shared an album cover image teaser ahead of the release of her new single, coming on September 7 at 6 PM KST. "The Day We Fought" will be an emotional, classic K-ballad with lyrics reminiscent of a real couple's fight.



Check out the cover image below.