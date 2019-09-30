Lee Jin Hyuk to return for a second episode of MBC's 'Those Who Cross the Line'

Lee Jin Hyuk will be returning as a guest on MBC variety show 'Those Who Cross The Line.'



According to a representative for the show's production team, the former 'Produce X 101' contestant will be returning to appear in an episode that will be centered around the DMZ's joint security area.



He previously appeared on the September 29 episode, which centered around the Japanese invasion of Korea.



Meanwhile, Lee Jin Hyuk debuted as a member of UP10TION in 2015 and is currently working on his first solo album.