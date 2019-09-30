Lee Jin Hyuk opens up about his recent schedule and aspirations for solo debut

Lee Jin Hyuk is the cover model for Korea's collegiate periodical 'University Tomorrow' magazine!



On September 30, the media outlet took to its official homepage, writing "Cover model! Musician Lee Jin Hyuk!" and sharing the full interview and images from the issue's pictorial.



In the shared images, the UP10TION member takes on a friendly class senior concept, posing in a variety of different looks ranging from a thick-knit Lacoste sweater to a head-to-toe black athleisure look.



During the interview, Jin Hyuk opens up about his time as a contestant on 'Produce X 101,' his appearance on 'Radio Star,' and his currently hectic schedule.





"I have a lot scheduled lately, but I split up the time up with practicing. The part I've been working on lately is not losing tension. I'm called 'baby sun,' but I'm also human, and there comes a time when I get tired," he admits, citing that having good conversation with staff is one way he gains energy at a schedule.



He then mentioned his aspirations for the solo album he is currently working on, adding, "I hope that the solo album I'm going to release soon turns out well. I want to be able to show exactly what Lee Jin Hyuk's unique color is, whether it's through my stages or through my songs."







Meanwhile, Lee Jin Hyuk debuted with UP10TION in 2015 before gaining even more public attention as a contestant of 'Produce X 101,' where he placed 11th overall.

Check out the images from his pictorial below!